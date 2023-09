As a cold front pushes through, drier air will settle in with minimal rain chances. Breezy for Saturday with a couple of clouds inland, but mostly sunny at the beaches. Highs will be in the upper 80s

On Sunday mostly dry and sunny. Highs in the upper 80s with winds from the northeast.

Temperatures will begin to warm up for the Labor Day holiday in the upper 80s to low 90s. Mostly sunny and dry.