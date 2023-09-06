Lee becomes hurricane, expected to become major storm by this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – At 5:00 p.m. the center of now Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 14.9 North, longitude 46.4 West.

Lee has slowed down and is now moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph and this motion is expected to continue for the next few days with a slight reduction in forward speed over the weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 75 mph with higher gusts. Continued steady to rapid strengthening and Lee is expected to become a major hurricane in a day or two.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 991 mb 29.27 inches.

Based on the current track we are not anticipating any tropical effects aside from rip current in what will be increasing tropical waves early next week.