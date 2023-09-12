90º
Summer pattern continues, Wednesday Waves!

Wind and waves through the end of the week

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a focus across SE GA and north of I-10 through around 10 p.m.  Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible again this evening.

Now:  Becoming cloudy with a few showers in SE GA, but currently outside of our area.

Tonight:  Scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, small hail and lots of lightning in strong to severe storms.

Wednesday:  Partly cloudy with patchy fog early.  Showers with storms after 2 pm, north and south of the FL/GA line lingering near I-95 through 10 - 11 pm, 30-50 percent.  Morning lows in the 70s.  Afternoon highs in the 90s.  Wind W becoming E 10-15 mph.  Hurricane Lee waves build through the day.  High Risk of Rip Currents

Looking ahead:  WAVES!  Wind turns onshore for a windy end to the week.

Sunrise:  7:10 am

Sunset:  7:36 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

