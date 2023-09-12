Summer pattern continues, Wednesday Waves!

Scattered thunderstorms this evening with a focus across SE GA and north of I-10 through around 10 p.m. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible again this evening.

Now: Becoming cloudy with a few showers in SE GA, but currently outside of our area.

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall, damaging wind gusts, small hail and lots of lightning in strong to severe storms.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with patchy fog early. Showers with storms after 2 pm, north and south of the FL/GA line lingering near I-95 through 10 - 11 pm, 30-50 percent. Morning lows in the 70s. Afternoon highs in the 90s. Wind W becoming E 10-15 mph. Hurricane Lee waves build through the day. High Risk of Rip Currents

Looking ahead: WAVES! Wind turns onshore for a windy end to the week.

Sunrise: 7:10 am

Sunset: 7:36 pm