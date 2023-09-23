66º
Weather

First Day of Fall

Cool start, Warm Afternoon

Erica Lopez, Weekend Morning TMS Meteorologist, Jacksonville

Feeling like fall on this Saturday with inland temperatures in the low 60s and upper 60s and 70s across the coast.

Temperatures will quickly warm up to around average for this time of year in the upper 80s with low humidity.

A high rip current risk continues across our local beaches.

Sunday morning temperatures will continue to be on the “chillier” side with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s region wide. Warmer afternoon highs in the low 90s but mostly dry.

Rain chances return Monday night into the rest of the week!

