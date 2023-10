Today, we can expect to see mostly sunny and dry conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Above average temps last through Tuesday before a strong cold front moves in for Halloween.

Winds pick up and temps crash into the 60s Wednesday afternoon followed by strong northeast winds for the remainder of the week.

The bite of winter will be sharpest Thursday morning where some upper 30s may target inland Georgia with low to mid 40s over NE Florida.