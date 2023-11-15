68º
Cloudy with showers now and more rain is on the way

Looking better this weekend

Richard Nunn, News4JAX Chief Meteorologist

The soil is getting pretty soggy and there is more rain to come.  Rounds of rain, some heavy, tonight through late Thursday with an additional 1-2 inches of rain possible along our coastal counties.

Now:  Breezy, cloudy and wet.

Tonight: Cloudy, with showers, rain with some overnight downpours.

Thursday:  Breezy with rounds of rain, 80 percent.  Scattered showers and rain, some locally heavy from 11 a.m. through 6 p.m.  Morning lows in the 60s.  Afternoon highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.  Wind ENE 10-15 mph with stronger gusts.  Rain turns to showers late.

Hazards:  Heavy rainfall potential through Thursday night.  Isolated thunderstorms possible.  Coastal hazards:  Gale Warning, Tidal Flooding, Rough surf, Rip currents.

Looking ahead:  Scattered showers early Friday then becoming partly cloudy.  More sun this weekend.

Sunrise:  6:53 am

Sunset:  5:30 pm

Richard Nunn is the Weather Authority Chief Meteorologist

