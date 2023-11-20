A warm start to a Holiday work week, changes are on the way

A beautiful start to a holiday work week. Partly cloudy skies will become cloudy Tuesday with a slight chance of showers late Tuesday evening. Showers with storms will be a part of Wednesday’s forecast as a cold front pushes through. Clearing for Thanksgiving with the bonus of cooler temperatures. Cloudy with showers for the Friday shoppers.

Now: Partly cloudy and warm

Tonight: Partly cloudy with areas of fog, some dense overnight.

Tuesday: Patchy to areas of dense fog early then increasing clouds through the afternoon. Morning lows in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 70s. Slight chance of showers after 10 p.m. Wind SE 5 -10 mph.

Hazards: A few strong storms will be possible as the front moves by Wednesday. Storm hazards will be wind and lightning.

Looking ahead: Storms Wednesday and then clearing and cooler for Thanksgiving.

It’s day 20 of No-Shave November!

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm