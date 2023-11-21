It looks like jacket weather and yet the AC is on

Muggy and grey this afternoon with rain on the way. Showers and swaths of rain will spread across SE GA tonight and then stretch across NE FL Wednesday. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible as well as strong wind gusts as the front approaches tomorrow afternoon. Rainfall totals will be around 0.25 - 0.50 inch. Skies will begin to clear by sunset followed by a cooler Thanksgiving.

Now: Cloudy, warm and damp.

Tonight: Cloudy with showers for SE GA, increasing across NE FL early Wednesday

Wednesday: Gusty wind and areas of rain arrive in the predawn hours. A messy Humpday commute awaits as rain will arrive early Wednesday, 70 percent. Wake up temperatures in the 60s. Afternoon highs in the 60s to low 70s for SE GA, 70s for NE FL. Skies will begin clearing around sunset with chilly overnight temperatures.

Hazards: Isolated downpours, storms with gusty wind and lightning.

Looking ahead: Cooler Thanksgiving with cloudy skies and the chance of showers returning Friday.

It’s day 21 of No-Shave November!

Sunrise: 6:57 am

Sunset: 5:28 pm