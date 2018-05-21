Potential wind turbines offshore Florida

About 3 miles offshore Block Island New England is the nations first offshore wind farm demonstration project. Five turbines generate 125,000 megawatt hours of electricity annually.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) that provides leases to oil and wind companies is looking for public input for future coastal wind farms possibly offshore Florida and US East Coast.

The locations would be greater than 10 nautical miles from shore and in water no deeper than 200 feet.

The continental shelf off the Jacksonville coast would be suitable due to its shallow depths but wind farm feasibility studies show our area has less consistent wind compared to other locations.

Stakeholders should submit comments electronically no later than July 5 at http://www.regulations.gov. In the entry titled ‘‘Enter Keyword or ID,’’ search for BOEM-2018-0018.

NE Florida has the least likely potential for wind farms along the East Coast.

Florida has fallen behind other states like New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts and Rhode Island in committing to offshore wind energy by 2030.

The commitment to have over 8 Gigawatts (GW) of operating offshore wind capacity is expected to create almost 40,000 full-time jobs by 2028, according to the report, U.S. Job Creation in Offshore Wind.

The Clean Energy States Alliance, says the study also found that 86GW power by 2050 would support 160,000 US jobs and produce nearly twice as much energy, (five billion barrels of oil equivalents) than what would be created by all of the economically recoverable oil and gas in 20 years.

The US East Coast is home to the nation’s only operating offshore wind farm, the 30MW Block Island in Rhode Island, developed by Deepwater Wind.

It is rated to withstand category 3 hurricane force winds. It was tested during the March 2017 Winter Storm Stella.

The turbines functioned as designed, automatically cutting out when the wind speed reached 55 mph and resuming production after the storm passed.

