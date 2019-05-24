Hope you enjoyed Thursday as we head into a heatwave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - So here we go! Friday starts the impending heat wave and it starts with building afternoon temperatures as Friday's highs jump into the low 90s. That beautiful cool seabreeze we had on Thursday fades quickly and switch to weak westerly wind throughout the weekend. The impact will be for near record temperatures each day for more than 6 days.

Here is more on the near record heat expected this weekend.

Meanwhile, in the tropics Andrea has come and gone

Fire danger will build with the heat as the sun is super strong this time of year and we don't have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere. The moisture is so limited that not only don't we see any chances of rain, but we may only see a handful of clouds. That will make a huge impact on top-soil moisture, Expect the fire dangers to soar.

The weird twist to having a dry heat, is that humidity will not be a huge factor in the feel-like temperatures. It literally will be a dry heat.

It's a dry heat throughout the heatwave

Here's the breakdown on the next few days...

Friday will be sunny, warm, and dry. Temperatures starts out in the cool 60s, but warm quickly into the 90s, topping our around 93°. Winds will be lighter, out of the southeast and east between 5-10 mph.

Today's temperatures head into the 90s and basically don't look back...

Saturday will be the most comfortable day of the weekend, starting out in the upper 60s and warming into the mid 90s. Winds will be light, out of the east between 5-10 mph. Expect sunny skies and no chances for rain.

Sunday will be sunny, dry, and hot. Temperatures warm from the low 70s into the upper 90s for the afternoon hours, Feels like temperatures will be in the triple digits.

Monday and Tuesday will be the hottest days this week, with record challenging upper 90s expected, flirting with the triple digits. Feels like temperatures will be into the triple digits for the afternoon hours.

Afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 90s on Wednesday and Thursday as well, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions expected.

Sunrise 6:28 a.m.

Sunset 8:17 p.m.

10-Day Forecast

