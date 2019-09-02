Baptist Beaches & Baptist Nassau County evacuate patients

Baptist Medical Center Beaches patients were being transferred Monday to Baptist Medical Center South and Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville in downtown ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

The evacuation to the two other Baptist Health locations was expected to be done by 7 p.m. Monday.

A Baptist spokesperson told News4Jax it's believed that fewer than 200 patients were being moved.

Nassau County Baptist Medical Center has informed Nassau County Emergency Management officials the hospital will close at 3 p.m. Monday. Patients have been evacuated from the facility.

Baptist Beaches emergency room will close at 7 p.m. Monday and remain closed until the mandatory evacuation for zones A and B, which includes Duval County's beaches, is lifted. Baptist's emergency centers at Baptist Jacksonville, Baptist South, Wolfson Children's Hospital, St. Johns Town Center, Baptist Clay and Baptist North remained open as of Monday.

For a full list of facility closures, visit baptistjax.com/emergency-alert.

If you have a family member who was hospitalized at Baptist Beaches and the hospital has not been able to contact you, call 904-202-2000.

Other Jacksonville-area hospitals monitoring Dorian

St. Vincent's continues to monitor Hurricane Dorian. Given area evacuations, closures and the storm’s potential impact, all Ascension St. Vincent’s medical group offices are closed through Wednesday. This includes primary care, urgent care and specialty care clinics.

All Ascension St. Vincent’s hospitals remain open as of Monday.

Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, all elective surgeries and procedures at St. Vincent’s Riverside for Tuesday and Wednesday will be canceled and rescheduled. At St. Vincent’s Clay County and St. Vincent’s Southside, elective surgeries and procedures from Tuesday afternoon at 1 p.m. through Wednesday will be canceled and rescheduled. Patient notifications have begun and will continue.

In response to Hurricane Dorian, Ascension St. Vincent’s is offering free online non-emergency, urgent care appointments via Ascension Online Care. Patients can use the code DORIAN at checkout to receive the visit for free.

St. Vincent's continues to post updates at www.jaxhealth.com.

As Hurricane Dorian continues to gain strength in the Atlantic, HCA Healthcare hospital’s Orange Park Medical Center and Memorial Hospital Jacksonville and their 5 affiliated community-based ERs are open and caring for patients:

Memorial Emergency – Atlantic

Memorial Emergency – Julington Creek

Memorial Emergency – Mandarin

Normandy Park ER

Park West ER

For the safety of our patients and caregivers, physician practices will be closed on Tuesday, September 3 and Wednesday, September 4, including:

Memorial Family Medicine - MemorialFamilyMed.com

Memorial ENT - MemorialEarNoseAndThroat.com

Memorial Occupational Medicine - MemorialOccMedicine.com

Memorial Women’s Health - MemorialWomensHealth.com

Memorial Advanced Surgery - MemorialAdvancedSurgery.com

Memorial NeuroSpine – MemorialNeuroSpine.com

Orange Park Physicians – OrangeParkPhysicians.com

Elective, non-emergent surgeries and procedures at Memorial Hospital will also be rescheduled from Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4. Patients will receive a call to reschedule their procedure.

As the storm approaches Jacksonville, both hospitals will limit entrance Tuesday to the main and ER entrances. During peak hours of the storm after Tuesday at 7 pm, visitors and patients should all go directly to the ER entrance. Security will be on hand at the Women’s Entrance of Memorial Hospital to assist pregnant patients arriving at the hospital.

Health facilities evacuated as Hurricane Dorian looms

Florida officials said Monday that 72 nursing homes and assisted living facilities and seven hospitals on the state’s East Coast had been evacuated in preparation for Hurricane Dorian.

Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew told reporters that only four of the long-term care facilities were evacuated because they didn’t have emergency generators and access to backup power as required by law.

“They are making a determination based upon their buildings’ ability to withstand a Category 5 (hurricane), whether they are in the surge zone. So that is separate and apart from the generator,” Mayhew said.

Hurricane Dorian was a Category 4 storm Monday with maximum sustained winds of 155 mph as it pounded the Bahamas. The slow-moving storm was earlier predicted to make landfall in Florida, but the latest forecasts have Hurricane Dorian hugging the coast and avoiding direct landfall in Florida.

Nevertheless, mandatory evacuations have been ordered along many parts of the coast, as officials warn of storm surge, damaging winds and power outages.

Evacuating the nursing homes and assisted living facilities means that residents must be transferred to different locations. Mayhew didn’t directly answer whether any nursing home and ALF residents were being transferred to emergency shelters or special-needs shelters.

She said those decisions were not being made in Tallahassee.

“All of this is local. All of the coordination and the decision-making around evacuations are local,” she said. “Patient safety, our requirements, our expectations around patient safety, remain intact.”

After residents of a Broward County nursing home died following Hurricane Irma in 2017, the state put in place backup-power requirements for nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Residents of The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills died after Irma knocked out the facility’s air-conditioning system, creating sweltering conditions.

Florida has 84,078 nursing home beds, with more than half -- 46,255 beds -- in facilities that have requested, and been granted, additional time to meet the backup power mandate.

The state has 106,254 ALF beds, with nearly 86 percent in facilities that have met the generator requirement. Facilities with 7,301 beds have requested and been given additional time to meet the requirement. But the state has another 7,762 beds in facilities without generators and without an approved “variance.”

The seven hospitals that had been evacuated were AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach, Health First Cape Canaveral Hospital, Cleveland Clinic South in Martin County, Port St. Lucie Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center in Palm Beach County, Stuart Sebastian River Medical Center and the Halifax Psychiatric Center North in Volusia County.

Moreover, Cleveland Clinic North partially evacuated its patients.

Copyright WJXT and News Service of Florida. All rights reserved.