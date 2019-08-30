Crescent Beach community devastated during Irma has watchful eye on Dorian

CRESCENT BEACH, Fla. - A Crescent Beach community that was devastated by Hurricane Irma once again has a watchful eye on the Atlantic Ocean, as Hurricane Dorian continues on a path toward Florida.

In 2017, an EF-2 tornado that touched down during Irma ripped off roofs and the sides of about a dozen condos and five buildings at the Summerhouse Beach and Racquet Club. They just finished up repairs this year, and many are hoping they won't be faced with another disaster.

RELATED: Residents reeling after tornado rips through condo complex

"They were hit really hard. This whole place, the entire roof came off," said Patti Barry, a manager at the condominium. "The mattress in the master bedroom right above us, that mattress was out in the lawn. I mean, the walls were down. It was complete devastation."

Pictures of the destruction are hung on a wall inside the condo Barry manages. She said condos were repaired in January, but the final touches were finished just two weeks ago.

Barry said it's nerve-wracking knowing that Dorian is on its way and she's doing all she can to prepare.

"I don't know if we'll get hit or we won't but we're definitely here trying to weatherproof the door because we don't know what's going to happen," Barry said. "Hopefully, we should be good as long as there's not another tornado with it."

Despite the risk of facing another storm, many people at the complex acknowledged it's a risk they take when owning oceanfront property in Florida.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.