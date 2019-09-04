Neptune Beach lifeguard saves woman swept into current during Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A lifeguard is credited with saving a woman who was pulled into the surf off Neptune Beach during Hurricane Dorian as the storm left behind damage and flooding throughout Duval County.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, the woman was standing along the shoreline when the current came in, knocked her down and pulled her into the ocean.

It's unclear if the woman required medical attention.

Flooding, especially in costal areas, has not surprisingly been an issue during the storm. The Sheriff's Office shared photos of a flooded road near the entrance to Huguenot Park.

Damage was left behind at Hanna Park, where a ramp was destroyed during the storm.

The Sheriff's Office also shared a photo Wednesday morning as JEA crews were out responding to power outages. Just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, JEA's outage map showed less than 300 homes were without power.

JEA crews are out this morning responding to power outages. They’ll be in the field working until sustained winds reach 40 mph from #HurricaneDorian. This is JEA at its best. Thank you to our lineworkers & everyone who help keep our lights on. 💡🚧👷🔌 pic.twitter.com/rBktpZDuRa — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) September 4, 2019

