Hurricane warning for Hurricane Dorian extends to Ponte Vedra Beach

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Hurricane Warnings for the Florida coast ahead of the major cyclone spinning 105 miles east of West Palm Beach were extended north to Ponte Vedra Beach in the 5 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

A Hurricane Watch means hurricane conditions are expected within 48 hours.

Hurricane Dorian's sustained winds decreased through the day, but it was still measured at 145 mph at 5 p.m. Gusts to 175 mph were measuring coming from the storm, which is still packing a powerful punch as it aims for Florida.

A Hurricane Watch -- continues north from the St. Johns-Duval County line to the South Santee River in South Carolina.

The hurricane, which had slowed down to 1 mph for the last few hours as it pummeled the northern Bahamas, is now stationary, according to the NHC. Forecasters expect a slow west to northwestern motion is expected to resume later Monday and continue into Tuesday.

"The hurricane will then move dangerously close to the Florida coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening and then move dangerously close the Georgia and South Carolina coasts on Wednesday night and Thursday," NOAA forecasters wrote.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 150 miles.

Here is a timeline of what we could be seeing as Dorian impacts Jacksonville:

Basic timeline of when we need to finalize all our preps, possible bridge closures and possible re-openings.

On Sunday, Dorian's maximum sustained winds reached 185 mph, with gusts up to 220 mph, tying the record for the most powerful Atlantic hurricane ever to make landfall. That equaled the Labor Day hurricane of 1935, before storms were named. The only recorded storm that was more powerful was Hurricane Allen in 1980, with 190 mph winds, though it did not make landfall at that strength.

The forecast path of the storm shows Dorian staying just offshore of Florida's East Coast and moving past Jacksonville about 60 miles offshore Wednesday afternoon as a Category 3. That proximity would bring tropical-storm-force winds to the broad stroke of the area and potentially hurricane-force winds along the coast.

The primary concerns will be wind gusts up to 65 mph at the beach, coastal flooding and erosion, flooding related to strong northerly winds, and 3-6 inches of rain in our coastal areas,

If Dorian tracked offshore of Jacksonville as the current track suggests, here would be the possible impacts:

Coastal Flood Advisory will be upgrade to a Coastal Flood Watch later Monday. Tides are already running up to 2 feet above normal.

Tuesday will be generally breezy with sunshine and brief, yet intense downpours.

Swells from the approaching system will grow as it nears, causing potentially life-threatening surf and rip current conditions. Many beaches will be closed the next few days.

If the hurricane remains along the coast, coastal flooding erosion will be likely.

Coastal areas could get 3 to 6 inches of rain, with 8 inches in some places.

The hurricane season typically peaks between mid-August and late October.

