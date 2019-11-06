Jaguars' Najee Goode to join News4Jax on trip to Bahamas

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. - New hope is heading to the Bahamas after the islands were pummeled by Category 5 Hurricane Dorian.

It's coming from Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker and Super Bowl champ Najee Goode, who was inspired when he went to the recent screening of the WJXT Films documentary "96 Hours of Anguish," which was put together by News4Jax anchor and reporter Vic Micolucci. Since its release, it's helped raise awareness and money for relief efforts in The Bahamas.

After seeing the documentary, Goode and his wife, Jasmine, helped round up a fresh game plan to help out the storm-torn Bahamas.

Publix teamed up, too, inviting Micolucci and the Goodes to the Neptune Beach store on Atlantic Boulevard Tuesday evening to buy supplies for a Bahamian refugee family living in North Florida as well as additional supplies to be flown to The Bahamas.

The Garrys -- a family of six from Marsh Harbour staying in St. Augustine now, seeking refuge -- were also surprised on Tuesday night with a shopping spree and the chance to help pick out supplies for the Bahamian neighbors still stranded on the islands.

"Not everybody gets the chance to shop and get everything. Some people are still in shelters," Alesha Garry said. "We're grateful."

A local pilot, Steven Sipprell, and his wife took the Garrys in after picking them up in the Bahamas:

"A temporary situation turned into seven weeks. They've been outstanding," said Steven Sipprell. "Got them in school, got them squared away, so now we're just trying to support them for the time that they're here."

Additionally, Goode said his fellow players were also pumped at the chance to pitch in.

"It's been, actually, really huge. It's been way more than I thought, you know, being the grind of the season," Goode said. "The guys have put up over $10,000 they donated personally. And I'm finishing out about some players' heritage -- they're from the islands."

The Jaguars have donated items such as hats, clothes, towels and backpacks.

Micolucci said they got the use of three planes donated to take the Goodes to the Abacos. They will be leaving at 6 a.m. Wednesday and will be met by some of their contacts who are in the ground in Marsh Harbour, where they will be able to take supplies to storm survivors at schools, shelters and camps.

One of the charities that they will be meeting with is the Goodness Tour, which provides music, art and mental health help for people dealing with trauma.

