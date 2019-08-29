Mayport marina secures boats & fuel before Hurricane Dorian

MAYPORT, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian looms in the Atlantic, marinas across Florida are making sure everything is tied down and secured so that boats aren't damaged by high winds and waves.

The story is the same in Jacksonville, where nearly 200 boats are being stored in the dry facility Morningstar Marinas keeps in Mayport. The marina is closings its doors to members Thursday night, but staff will continue their work preparing and securing vessels ahead of Dorian's arrival.

RELATED: Dorian expected to reach Category 4 strength before landfall | Dorian on Labor Day? What to know | Mayor Curry urges Jacksonville to prepare, not panic, before Dorian's arrival

General manager Glenn Kuffel said crews are bringing all of the facility's equipment and trailers into storage. They're also making sure all hazardous materials are secured, so they don't wind up in the St. Johns River. That includes a fuel tank on site that can hold 20,000 gallons.

"We’ve limited the amount of fuel that we’ve taken on board and so what we’re going to do is we’re going to electrically isolate the system," Kuffel said.

Besides that, much of the work they're doing is similar to what homeowners to do shore up their homes before a storm's arrival. Kuffel said they're taking all important documents and files to a safe location.

Staff will finish up with preparations on Friday, so they can take care of their own preparations for their families this weekend.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.