Dorian now expected to reach Category 4 strength before landfall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Dorian, which strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon, is now projected to reach Category 4 strength before it makes landfall along Florida's east coast early next week.

Dorian will become a "dangerous" major hurricane sooner than later.

Hurricane hunters discovered a remarkable drop in the central pressure of Dorian on Thursday -- an indication that rapid intensification may take place over the next day or so.

The storm is expected to intensify into a Category 4 hurricane as it sets its sights on the east coast of Florida. Hurricane hunters found sustained winds of 85 mph and forecasters' 11 a.m. Thursday advisory included nearly the entire state of Florida within the forecast cone.

The National Hurricane Center says the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 4 storm by Labor Day as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dorian was moving northwest near 13 mph and this general motion is expected to continue through Friday. On this track, Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday and approach the northwestern Bahamas on Saturday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.

Potential impacts for greater Jacksonville:

Nor'easter conditions will develop Thursday and persist into the weekend.

Dorian may threaten during the Labor Day weekend as a major hurricane.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon.

Expect flooding along the coastline in rivers, especially during times of high tide

Heavy rainfall potential as Northeast Florida would likely be on the "wet" side if Dorian comes into Central or South Florida.and turns north early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Saturday evening. Now is the time to begin thinking about what kinds of preparations you might need to make over the next couple of days. https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/jb2KUxHpzA — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 29, 2019

This GOES-16 satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 28, 209, at 17:20 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Dorian, a Category 1 hurricane, crossing over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands.…

Hurricane heads for Florida after brushing Caribbean islands

Hurricane Dorian moved out over open waters early Thursday after doing limited damage in Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, though forecasters warned it was becoming more dangerous while moving toward the northern Bahamas and Florida's east coast.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Dorian was expected to strengthen into a dangerous Category 3 hurricane as it stayed well to the east of the southeastern and central Bahamas over the next two days. The forecast called for the storm to pass near or over the northern Bahamas on Saturday and close in on Florida by Sunday afternoon.

The storm was a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday when it swirled through the islands of the northeastern Caribbean, causing power outages and flooding in places but doing no major damage.

"We're happy because there are no damages to report," said William Solís, the mayor of the small Puerto Rican island of Culebra. He said only one community lost power.

Dorian caused an islandwide blackout in St. Thomas and St. John in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and scattered power outages in St. Croix, government spokesman Richard Motta said. The storm also downed trees and at least one electric pole in St. Thomas, he said, adding that there were no reports of major flooding.

"We are grateful that it wasn't a stronger storm," he said.

There were no reports of serious damage in the British Virgin Islands, where Gov. Augustus Jaspert said crews were already clearing roads and inspecting infrastructure by late Wednesday afternoon.

Early Thursday, Dorian was centered about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north-northwest of San Juan. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said its top winds were blowing at 85 mph (140 kph) as the storm moved northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

Dennis Feltgen, a Hurricane Center meteorologist in Miami, said earlier that Dorian would strengthen and could hit anywhere from South Florida to South Carolina.

"This will be a large storm approaching the Southeast," he said.

People in Florida were starting to get ready for a possible Labor Day weekend strike, with county governments along Florida's east-central coast distributing sandbags and many residents rushing to warehouse retailers to load up on water, canned food and emergency supplies.

"All Floridians on the East Coast should have 7 days of supplies, prepare their homes & follow the track closely," Gov. Ron DeSantis said in a tweet. Later Wednesday, he declared a state of emergency for the counties that could be in the storm's path.

Puerto Rico seemed to be spared any heavy wind and rain, a huge relief on an island where blue tarps still cover some 30,000 homes nearly two years after Hurricane Maria. The island's 3.2 million inhabitants also depend on an unstable power grid that remains prone to outages since it was destroyed by Maria, a Category 4 storm.

Ramonita Torres, a thin, stooped, 74-year-old who lives by herself in the impoverished, flood-prone neighborhood of Las Monjas in the capital of San Juan, was still trying to rebuild the home she nearly lost after Maria but was not able to secure the pieces of zinc that now serve as her roof.

"There's no money for that," she said, shaking her head.

Several hundred customers were without power across Puerto Rico, said Ángel Figueroa, president of a union that represents power workers.

Police said an 80-year-old man in the northern town of Bayamón died Wednesday after he fell trying to climb up to his roof to clear it of debris ahead of the storm.

