Nassau County announces mandatory evacuation for Zones A, C & F

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Emergency managers in Nassau County on Sunday ordered mandatory evacuations for Zones A, C and F starting at 8 a.m. Monday, as Hurricane Dorian threatens Florida's east coast.

Two shelters will be opened:

A special needs shelter at Hilliard Middle-Senior High School at 1 Flashes Avenue, Hilliard, FL 32046

A general population, pet-friendly shelter at Callahan Middle School at 450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan, FL 32011

The county said anyone living in low-lying areas, mobile homes or trailers may also utilize the shelters.

Once an evacuation order had been given, according to emergency management, gather your family, pets, and supplies; secure your home; and go. If you are able to evacuate before 8 a.m. Monday, county officials ask that you do so.

To see exactly where your address appears with the Evacuation Zones overlay on the Property Appraiser's detailed Nassau County Map, go to the maps website, click on "Map Layers" at the top of the page, check the Public Safety box and the Evacuation Zones box in the menu that pops up, then use the "Search By" feature to select "Address" and enter your street address.

Nassau County Emergency Management said residents should expect longer than usual delays along State Road 200 when evacuating. In addition, Pages Dairy Road, as an alternate route, is prone to flooding along Lofton Creek. Residents should remain especially alert to all media, including @NassauEM.

Nassau County schools will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Nassau County Emergency Operations Center is currently operating at Level 2, but will begin operating at Level 1 starting at 7 a.m. Monday. Emergency Management Staff can be reached during normal business hours by calling 904-548-0900. More information can be found at nassaufl-em.com. If you haven't already, click here to sign up now for the Alert Nassau Citizen Alerts.

Sandbags

Sandbags are available to Nassau County residents at the following locations:

97177 Pogey Place, Fernandina Beach (North End Boat Ramp)

86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee (Yulee Sports Complex)

45401 Mickler Street, Callahan (Walter Boatright County Building)

37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard (Hilliard Road & Bridge Yard)

Residents are required to fill their own sandbags. There will be a limit of 25 bags per household. Bags and shovels will be provided. Residents should bring their ID for proof of residency.

Nassau County officials said Sunday that 40,000 sandbags had been distributed, and 10,000 sandbags remained. Sites are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

