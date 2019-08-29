St. Johns County declares local state of emergency in preparation for Dorian

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon declared a Local State of Emergency.

The declaration allows the county to access resources and assistance to prepare for an inclement weather event.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Florida counties in the storm's path, including St. Johns.

As St. Johns County Emergency Management closely watches Dorian and begins preparing for the storm's potential impact, it is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service Jacksonville and the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.

St. Johns County Emergency Management has asked staffers with Emergency Operations Center-related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Dorian.

According to the NWS Jacksonville, potential impacts for the area include:

Coastal Flood Advisory into the weekend for potential minor flooding during high tide.

Regardless of the eventual track, dangerous marine conditions across coastal waters with large breaking surf and moderate beach erosion.

Nor'easter conditions are forecast to develop Thursday night and persist into Friday.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon.

Excessive rainfall potential exists if Dorian passes over or west/south of the area, putting the area on the "wet" side of the storm.

As of Thursday afternoon, no watches or warnings had been issued for St. Johns County, no evacuations had been ordered and no shelters had been opened.

Emergency Operations Center hotline opens

In response to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center has opened a hotline for residents to call regarding county services, storm response and events.

Please call the St. Johns County Emergency Management hotline at 904-824-5550 for non-emergency storm-related information.The hotline will be available from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

If you have a life-threatening emergency, please call 911.

County providing free sandbags to residents

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the county in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge to residents. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and they will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

Windswept Acres Park -- 5335 SR A1A South

Sims Pit -- 536 S. Holmes Boulevard

Hastings Community Center -- 6195 S. Main Street, behind the building.

Mills Field -- 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area.

Palm Valley -- Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway.

North Beach Park -- 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover).

The sand and bags will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily for the duration of the storm,

or until conditions deteriorate and the operation must cease for the safety of the public and staff.

For additional information, please call 904-824-5550.

One scoop at a time, people in St. Johns County were packing sandbags Thursday ahead of Dorian.

"I think 25 bags is enough to brace me," said Jim Raz, who lives in St. Augustine. "If it gets higher than that, it's probably not going to hold anyway."

Sand in Vilano Beach

Residents urged to prepare, know evacuation routes

Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare and evaluate response plans, look up evacuation routes and zones, assemble supply kits and secure homes.

St. Johns County urges residents to look up evacuation zones and routes by reviewing the following map: https://www.sjcemergencymanagement.com/pdf-maps/evaczones%208x11.pdf.

Residents can also determine their evacuation zones by going to www.sjcemergencymanagement.com and clicking on the "My Evacuation Zone" link.

Know your flood/evacuation zone

For more information, please call 904-824-5550.

The Emergency Operations Center will be providing Hurricane Dorian updates throughout the weekend at www.sjcemergencymanagement.org and www.facebook.com/stjohnseoc. Residents can also find weather updates at www.weather.gov/jax. For more information, call the Emergency Operations Center at 904-824-5550.

Vilano Beach homeowners bracing

Owners of homes along the coastal highway that were destroyed after hurricanes Matthew and Irma started to prepare Wednesday for the possibility of a Category 3 hurricane to make landfall on Florida's East Coast.

Sean McMullen, who has lived in Vilano Beach since 2006, said it's an emotional time as he monitors the storm.

"You know, we're sad," he said. "My kids grew up here. You know, you just move on."

Although his home along the coastal highway was damaged during Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, he said his home was saved by 890 tons of stone rocks, which go down 22 feet deep, that he put in when he moved into his home in 2006.

"You realize that when you're by here, it's just the repeat thing of it," McMullen said.

Vilano Beach home boarded up ahead of Dorian.

McMullen said his roof and his deck were damaged during Hurricane Matthew, costing about $150,000. He said two years later, he's just now getting paid from the insurance company.

"My wife and I moved from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and, truthfully, we're thinking of moving back because we can't really take this year after year," McMullen said. "Financially, it's killing us because our insurance triples."

On Wednesday, in Vilano Beach, windows were already boarded up, one with a message reading, "Just Pray" and "Just Go Away."

McMullen also said at least 60 homes on Vilano Beach and just north of his were destroyed during Hurricane Matthew and some of those homeowners have still not completely rebuilt.

Others who live along Vilano Beach were also taking steps to get prepared, boarding up their homes and loading up on supplies.

As soon as Cara Shaw got up Wednesday morning and saw the updated track, she knew what she had to do.

"I was, like, 'Honey, we need to go buy a generator,'" said Shaw, who has lived in the Vilano Beach area for 35 years.

People in Vilano Beach said they've learned not to wait until the last minute to prepare for a storm after recent hurricanes.

"Matthew and Irma were the first hurricanes I have ever cognitively been through," Shaw said.

A contractor in the area also told News4Jax on Wednesday that he had been getting one call after another to board up homes ahead of the storm.

On Thursday, Vilano Beach residents were taking advantage of free resources like sandbags.

Diane Scherff has lived in Vilano Beach for about six years now and watched Matthew and Irma devastate the area.

"Everything just came down. We had houses that just went into the water. It was crazy. We had a lot of flooding in our neighborhood, probably 6 inches up through the doors," Scherff said.

Scherff admitted the sandbags helped her tremendously during Irma and judging by the constant flow of people loading up their cars Thursday, she wasn't the only one.

"People are smart. They are preparing," she said. "We need to be doing our part to prepare right now."

Davis Shores residents building up

Residents of St. Augustine's Davis Shorts neighborhood are all too familiar with streets disappearing during bad rainstorms and hurricanes.

Construction in the neighborhood is a common sight, as homeowners have been raising their houses at least 10 feet above sea level to make sure what they went through during hurricanes Matthew and Irma doesn't happen again during Dorian.

Tyne Anderson, who lives in Davis Shores, said his entire house was flooded from Matthew and then Irma.

"We got roughly a foot of water in the entire house," he said. "We had to cut the entire house and redo everything."

Davis Shores home built up after hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

After that, he decided to raise the house by 4½ feet to prevent it from happening again.

"I just know that pit in your stomach, kind of helplessness," Anderson said. "You're just sitting waiting there for it. It's like you're waiting to get punched in the face."

When construction on Anderson's home is finished, it will sit 12 feet above sea level -- costing him $120,000.

"A lot of people have taken the time and effort and money to raise the house," Anderson said.

Anderson, along with other neighbors who are raising their homes, said they are not taking any chances in the future knowing what they went through with back-to-back hurricanes.

While parts of Anderson's home are still under construction, including the addition and garage -- which currently do not have roofs, he is still doing all he can to protect his family and home.

"They said Matthew was a 100-year storm, never (going to) happen again," he said. "Then we got hit with Irma less than a year after."

Anderson said he still has to put shutters up, but is keeping a close eye on Dorian. He said if the storm intensifies, he will consider evacuating to keep his family safe. ​​​​​​

Davis Shores home built up after hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

City officials hope St. Augustine is better prepared

City officials were closely monitoring Dorian's track on Wednesday so that they can get the community prepared should evacuations come into play.

"Unfortunately, we cannot predict the storm surge, flooding," said St. Augustine Public Works Deputy Director Todd Grant. "Depending on when it makes landfall, it will impact how flooding is."

But, according to city officials, St. Augustine is better prepared should Dorian impact the area. Grant said the city learned a lot during hurricanes Matthew and Irma and has made improvements to infrastructure after suffering massive flooding.

But he said there are things residents can do to help as the storm approaches the area.

"We are going to try to clean off the storm drains of debris (so) that drainage is not inhibited," Grant said. "Residents can help out by, if they see stuff on top of the storm drain, just cleaning it out for us."

The city also asks people who live in the area to stay alert, prepare for the storm and heed warnings if it gets to that point.

Meetings canceled due to uncertainty of Dorian

As the City of St. Augustine has been closely monitoring the development of Dorian, in conjunction with St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center and the state, two public meetings have been canceled:

Quality of Nightlife Public Workshop: 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall

Complete King Street Master Plan Project: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Governor's House Cultural Center and Museum

While many in the community have planned to attend these meetings, it is important that the city allow ample time and opportunity to prepare for the potential impact of the storm.

Follow @CityStAug for important storm information, as well as updates to these meetings.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting and the special budget meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, has been canceled.

Castillo de San Marcos & Fort Matanzas closed due to Dorian

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 30, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Dorian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer and staff safety by this preemptive closure.

For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/forma.



Below you'll find an infographic explaining the emergency operation center's activation levels:

