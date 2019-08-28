Preparing for Dorian: Where to find sandbags & emergency operations status

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - As Hurricane Dorian eyes Florida's east coast, Jacksonville's mayor wants everyone to keep a close eye on the storm's track and prepare as city leaders monitor the potential impacts.

That means having the correct supplies on hand, knowing your flood zone and stocking up on sandbags if faced with the threat of flooding. In the list below, we'll be adding locations where you can find sandbags.

It's important to note, Emergency Operations Centers operate at three different levels when monitoring storms. They include:

Duval County

Sandbags are not provided by the City of Jacksonville in Duval County. Residents who think sandbags are a necessary should visit a local hardware store.

On Wednesday, Mayor Lenny Curry announced the activation of the Duval County Emergency Operations Center. For additional assistance, residents can call 904-630-CITY (2489).

Clay County

No sandbag locations have been announced. Clay County's Emergency Operations Center was anticipating a partial activation on Thursday and plans to move to full activation over the course of the weekend.

St. Johns County

No sandbag locations have been announced. St. Johns County Emergency Management is beginning to prepare for potential impacts.

On Wednesday, residents who believe they need sandbags were encouraged to purchase them from local hardware and home improvement stores. St. Johns County said it will make available supplemental sandbag services, but supplies may be limited and were not guaranteed. A timeframe was not immediately provided.

Flagler County

The City of Palm Coast has sand and sandbags available for residents at several locations.

A self-service sand station and sandbags are available during daylight hours at: Palm Coast Public Works Yard located at 1 Wellfield Grade

Empty sandbags (but no sand) are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at: Palm Coast City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue Palm Coast Utility Department, 2 Utility Drive

Sandbags can be filled at these two additional self-service sand stations: Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Parkway Seminole Woods Neighborhood Park, 350 Sesame Boulevard



Alachua County

No sandbag locations have been announced. On Wednesday, Alachua County Emergency Management said it was monitoring conditions.

Bradford County

No sandbag locations have been announced. On Wednesday, Bradford County Emergency Management urged residents to plan and prepare.

Baker County

No sandbag locations have been announced.

Columbia County

No sandbag locations have been announced. Columbia County Emergency Management noted a "great deal of uncertainty" with the track and it will continue to monitor the storm.

Nassau County

Sandbags will be available to Nassau County residents beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday at the following locations:

97177 Pogey Place, Fernandina Beach (North End Boat Ramp)

86142 Goodbread Road, Yulee (Yulee Sports Complex)

45401 Mickler Street, Callahan (Walter Boatright County Building)

37356 Pea Farm Road, Hilliard (Hilliard Road & Bridge Yard)

Residents are required to fill their own sandbags. There will be a limit of 25 bags per household. Bags and shovels will be provided. Residents should bring their ID for proof of residency.

Putnam County

No sandbag locations have been announced. On Wednesday, Putnam County Emergency Management was actively monitoring the storm's track.

