St. Johns County orders evacuation for Zones A & B, starting at 8 a.m. Monday

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - Because of the intensified conditions of Hurricane Dorian, which reached Category 5 strength on Sunday, St. Johns County issued a mandatory evacuation order for Zones A and B, effective at 8 a.m. Monday.

Those areas include the entire city of St. Augustine, the city of St. Augustine Beach and anyone in waterfront property or flood-prone areas.

In addition, the County has ordered evacuations for Hastings and Flagler Estates. For evacuation information, including route maps and evacuation zones, visit www.sjcemergencymanagement.org/evacinfo.html.

The county will hold a news conference with updated information at 4 p.m.

RESOURCES: Map of St. Johns County's evacuation zones and routes

Know your flood/evacuation zone

Residents living aboard boats, and those living in RVs, mobile homes, and manufactured homes throughout St. Johns County are also included in the evacuation order. Residents who are able to evacuate and are not utilizing a St. Johns County shelter should begin evacuating as soon as possible prior to the evacuation order scheduled for Monday, Sept. 2 in order to minimize traffic congestion.

St. Johns County will also open six shelters at 8 a.m. on Monday, September 2. The County is prepared to open additional shelters as needed. The following shelters will be open to the public:

Pacetti Bay Middle School, 245 Meadowlark Ln. (Special needs)

Timberlin Creek Elementary School, 555 Pine Tree Ln. (Pet-friendly)

Southwoods Elementary, 4750 State Road 206. (Pet-friendly)

Pedro Menendez High School, 600 State Road 206 West. (General population)

Bartram Trail High School, 7399 Longleaf Pine Pkwy. (General population)

Osceola Elementary, 1605 Osceola Elementary Rd. (General population)

While shelters provide safety throughout the storm, residents must bring supplies in order to maintain personal comfort and sustenance. St. Johns County recommends that all evacuees bring their own bedding, including sleeping bags or air mattresses, pillows, sheets, and blankets. A five-day supply of water, non-perishable food, medication, diapers, and other personal items are also suggested. Please refer to the list below for additional supply suggestions:

At least five-day supply of medications, insulin and cooler if you are diabetic.

Personal grooming and hygiene items, feminine supplies.

Extra clothing, eyeglasses.

Books, magazines, cards, games, etc.

Pillows, blankets, sheets, lawn chair/chaise lounge.

Flashlight and extra batteries, manual can opener.

Personal identification/important papers.

For more information, please call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center Hotline at 904-824-5550.

School district cancels classes

The St. Johns County School District announced Sunday that schools and district offices would be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3 and Wed., Sept. 4. Visit www.sjcfl.us for more info.

Flagler College is canceling classes Monday through Wednesday for Hurricane Dorian. Classes will remain on schedule Friday, Aug. 30. However, students who must be absent to make flights or for other travel arrangements will certainly be excused by faculty. Flagler expects to resume classes and normal operations on Thursday, Sept. 5, unless otherwise notified.

Florida School for the Deaf and Blind has canceled classes and sent students home. The campus remains open for 11- and 12-month employees.

St. Johns River State College will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3. All classes and activities are canceled for all campus locations (Orange Park, Palatka and St. Augustine). An update is scheduled for Monday at 3:00 p.m. to announce any possible additional closings. Information can be found on the College website at www.SJRstate.edu.

Closures, cancellations due to Dorian

With the exception of emergency service employees responding to Hurricane Dorian, all offices and departments of the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners, the Supervisor of Elections Office, the Property Appraiser's Office, the Clerk of Courts Office, the Tax Collector's Office, and the County Courthouse will be closed through Wednesday, Sept. 4. Operational decisions beyond Wednesday will be determined based on weather conditions.

Residents with questions regarding Hurricane Dorian are encouraged to call the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center hotline at 904-824-5550.

As St. Augustine and St. Johns County officials continue to monitor Dorian, several meetings have also been canceled:

Quality of Nightlife Public Workshop at 3 p.m. Wednesday was canceled.

Complete King Street Master Plan Project at 5:30 p.m. Thursday was canceled.

As the city of St. Augustine continues to take preemptive action in anticipation of the effects of Hurricane Dorian, the regularly scheduled Planning and Zoning Board meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3, has been canceled. All agenda items will be postponed for review at the Tuesday, Oct. 1, meeting, which will take place at 2 p.m.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners regular meeting and the special budget meeting scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, has been rescheduled to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 12.

The Planning and Zoning Agency regular meeting previously scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5, has been canceled. The next Planning and Zoning Agency meeting is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.

Offices will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2, in observance of the Labor Day holiday. With the uncertainty of the potential impacts of Hurricane Dorian, any additional changes to city office hours next week will be announced next week as they occur.

Council On Aging of St. Johns County, including Transportation (Sunshine Bus and Paratransit), will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4, due to the weather.

The St. Johns County Courthouse and the Clerk of Courts Office will remain closed through Wednesday, Sept. 4. Weather permitting, the Courthouse and Clerk's Office are anticipated to reopen for standard business hours on Thursday, Sept. 5.

In advance of Hurricane Dorian, all courthouses in the 7th Judicial Circuit will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Wednesday, Sept. 4. The 7th Circuit includes Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties. This closure affects the Kim C. Hammond Justice Center in Bunnell, the Putnam County Courthouse in Palatka, the Richard O. Watson Judicial Center in St. Augustine, the Volusia County Courthouse in DeLand, the S. James Foxman Justice Center in Daytona Beach and the Volusia County Courthouse Annex at City Island in Daytona Beach. First appearance hearings will continue as scheduled, pending further determination on a county-by-county basis.

Castillo de San Marcos and Fort Matanzas National Monuments will be closed starting Friday, Aug. 30, in anticipation of severe weather and potential impacts from Dorian. While the storm track is unpredictable, based on existing information, park officials have decided to err on the side of caution and focus on visitor, volunteer and staff safety by this preemptive closure. For updates, please check park websites at www.nps.gov/casa and www.nps.gov/forma.

Anastasia State Park Campground was being evacuated Friday and will be closed until Wednesday.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and the Farmers Market are closed on Saturday, Aug. 31.

All St. Johns County libraries are open for standard hours as of Friday. Due to the unpredictable nature of Hurricane Dorian's path, library programs may be postponed or canceled. Check the library's web calendar at www.sjcpls.org for program updates or cancellations. Due to the potential impacts of the storm, all library book drops will be locked and sealed at the end of the day on Saturday, Aug. 31. Do not attempt to return library items until further notice. Item due dates and hold pickup deadlines have been extended through Sept. 5 and will be further extended if necessary. All bookmobile stops scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 3, have been canceled.

Potential local impacts

Excessive rainfall potential exists with the current track, 10-15 inches of rain with higher amounts possible.

Timing for effects from Dorian have slowed down significantly and the area is unlikely to see any impacts until Tuesday.

Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect for potential minor flooding during high tide.

Regardless of the eventual track, dangerous marine conditions across coastal waters with large breaking surf and potential beach erosion.

Nor'easter conditions have developed and will persist through the weekend.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated into the weekend due to the new moon.

No Watches or Warnings have been issued for St. Johns County.

St. Johns County Utility currently does not anticipate a need to disconnect water supply to the barrier islands, however, should weather conditions deteriorate to a point that the public water system is at risk, a disruption in water supply services may be necessary to protect the integrity of the system. Should a disruption of service be necessary, St. Johns County will provide notification to affected property owners as early as possible.

In anticipation of incoming animals due to Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Pet Center is waiving all pet adoptions fees through Sept. 6. The Pet Center is located at 130 N. Stratton Road, St. Augustine, and anticipates to remain open during standard operation hours from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and Tuesday through Friday.

Local state of emergency

In preparation for Hurricane Dorian, the St. Johns County Board of County Commissioners on Thursday afternoon declared a local state of emergency.

The declaration allows the county to access resources and assistance to prepare for an inclement weather event.

It comes after Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Florida counties in the storm's path, including St. Johns.

County providing free sandbags to residents

St. Johns County is providing free sandbags at six locations throughout the county in preparation for Hurricane Dorian. The sand and the bags will be provided free of charge to residents. Residents must provide their own transportation and shovels, and they will be responsible for filling their own bags. There is a maximum allocation of 20 bags per person.

PREPARING FOR DORIAN: Where to find sandbags

Windswept Acres Park -- 5335 SR A1A South

Sims Pit -- 536 S. Holmes Blvd.

Hastings Community Center -- 6195 S. Main St., behind the building

Mills Field -- 1805 Race Track Road, in the overflow parking area

Palm Valley -- Under the Palm Valley Bridge on the east side of the Intracoastal Waterway

North Beach Park -- 3721 Coastal Highway (at the walkover)

The sand and bags will be available between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily for the duration of the storm,

or until conditions deteriorate and the operation must cease for the safety of the public and staff.

For additional information, call 904-824-5550.

Sand in Vilano Beach

The Emergency Operations Center will be providing Hurricane Dorian updates throughout the weekend at www.sjcemergencymanagement.org and www.facebook.com/stjohnseoc. Residents can also find weather updates at www.weather.gov/jax. For more information, call the Emergency Operations Center at 904-824-5550.

Below you'll find an infographic explaining the emergency operation center's activation levels:

