Uber, Lyft offering free rides to and from Florida evacuation shelters

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Do you need to evacuate because of Hurricane Dorian and need a lift to the nearest shelter?

Uber and Lyft are offering free round trips to and from shelters.

UBER

The maximum discount per ride is up to $20 using UberX or UberXL and allows for two trips per person.

To redeem the free trip, riders must use the Uber app and tap Payment, then scroll down to Promotions, tap Add Promo Code and enter code DORIANRELIEF. The code must be entered before requesting the ride in order for it to apply, according to Uber.

Don't try to use the code to catch a lift to a friend's or after a night out; Uber is only honoring trips to or from one of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters. Find the list HERE.

The good news for Uber drivers is that the promotion won't affect their earnings, according to Uber. But you still might want to give your driver a tip. That's not included.

For the rider, driver and Uber Eats updates on during Hurricane Dorian, click here.

LYFT

For Lyft, they are offering two free rides up to $15 each, until September 15. The code, "DORIANRELIEF" must also be used.

