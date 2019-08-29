How Dorian is affecting school activities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - School districts in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia are watching to see where Dorian is headed before making plans for students.

Colleges and universities in Florida are also making plans based on the storm.

We're gathering that information from our local districts and schools, and we'll compile it here as we hear from them.

Duval County

On Thursday, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene said that schools will remain open this week, but the district was watching Dorian and has not made any decisions about next week. Friday football games will still happen, however, some away games that were to be played south will be canceled.

Visit www.duvalschools.org/dorian for further information. Duval County Public Schools said it will post an update at least once each day until the storm and its impact is clear of the Jacksonville area.

"We are asking our school community to download the Duval County Public Schools mobile app from their favorite app store (Apple, Android or Google). Once downloaded, they will need to open the app, click settings and follow the District as well as the schools their children attend. By following the District, they will receive all notifications related to the storm," a school district spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Clay County

Clay County Superintendent Addison Davis on Thursday afternoon tweeted a news release, saying:

Friday night athletic and extracurricular activities are going on as scheduled.

All Saturday, Sunday and Monday events are canceled.

In the event of school closures, Clay County District Schools will let everyone know no later than Monday.

Parents should make sure their child's school has the correct contact number.

Ware County

Wednesday message from Superintendent Bert Smith:

"We are following the development of Hurricane Dorian to determine the impact the storm will have on the residents of Waycross and Ware County. At this time, all schools will remain open and will operate on a normal schedule. Any changes to our operating procedures will be announced on our Facebook page and through our Thrillshare alert system. We would like to remind you that calls from 501-712-2633 originating from Little Rock, AR are Thrillshare alerts. Please add this number to your saved contacts so you do not miss important information. Thank you!"

Putnam County

The Palatka at North Marion high school football game has been moved up to 7 p.m. Thursday due to the storm.

Florida universities, colleges

In anticipation of Hurricane Dorian's expected impact on Central Florida, the University of Central Florida tweeted Thursday afternoon that it will close starting at 5 p.m. Friday. The university will remain closed through at least Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Rollins College tweeted Thursday afternoon that classes are canceled on Friday. The college will close at 4 p.m. Sunday and remain closed through Wednesday, pending further updates. A mandatory campus evacuation will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday.

This weekend's Florida State-Boise State football game has been moved to Tallahassee because of Hurricane Dorian, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry said.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville at 7 p.m. Saturday, but it has been shifted to a noon kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium, the Seminoles' home turf.

