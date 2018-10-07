Florida Gov. to declare state of emergency ahead of Tropical Depression 14

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott said he will issue an executive order declaring a state of emergency for counties in the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend as the state continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Depression 14.

According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Depression 14 is expected to strengthen into a hurricane before making landfall Wednesday, Oct. 10, in the western Florida Panhandle

By declaring a state of emergency, Scott will ensure state and local government has ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared for the storm.

The State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2, which means the State Emergency Response Team is activated, enhancing coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.

Scott said, “With the National Hurricane Center forecasting Tropical Depression 14 to strengthen and impact Florida’s Panhandle as a hurricane, families need to get prepared. As we continue to monitor this storm’s northward path toward Florida, it is critically important that our communities have every available resource to keep everyone safe and prepared."

