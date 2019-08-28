Florida price gouging hotline activated ahead of Dorian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Attorney General Ashley Moody has activated Florida's price gouging hotline as Hurricane Dorian continues moving toward the state.

The opening of the hotline comes shortly after Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida counties in the projected path of the storm.

State law prohibits excessive increases in the price of essential commodities, such as food, water, hotel rooms, ice, gasoline, lumber and equipment, needed as a direct result of an officially declared emergency.

“Floridians in the projected path of this storm should take steps now to ensure they are prepared for a strike and the possibility of days without electricity," Moody said. "This means purchasing essential commodities such as food, water and fuel."

Violators are subject to civil penalties of $1,000 per violation and up to $25,000 for multiple violations committed in a 24-hour period.

Price gouging can be reported by calling 1-866-966-7226. Floridians can also download the NO SCAM app to report price gouging.

