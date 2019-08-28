St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center monitoring Dorian

Boards on a Vilano Beach home read "Just Pray" and "Just Go Away" ahead of Dorian.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. - As Dorian is forecast to become a major hurricane as it approaches Florida's East Coast, the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center is at Level 3, which means it's monitoring the storm.

As St. Johns County Emergency Management closely watches Dorian and begins preparing for the storm's potential impact, it is participating in conference calls with the Florida Division of Emergency Management, the National Weather Service Jacksonville and the National Hurricane Center for the most up-to-date information.

St. Johns County Emergency Management has asked staffers with Emergency Operations Center-related responsibilities to closely monitor the progress of Dorian.

Dorian became a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue to strengthen during the next few days.

According to the NWS Jacksonville, potential impacts for the area include:

Regardless of the eventual track, dangerous marine conditions across coastal waters with large breaking surf and significant beach erosion.

Nor'easter conditions are forecast to develop Thursday night and persist into Friday.

Dorian may threaten our region during the Labor Day weekend.

Local tides will already be astronomically elevated late this week and into the weekend due to the new moon.

Excessive rainfall potential exists if Dorian passes over or west/south of the area, putting the area on the "wet" side of the storm.

Considerable uncertainty remains about track and intensity of Dorian.

Vilano Beach homeowners bracing

Owners of homes along the coastal highway that were left destroyed after hurricanes Matthew and Irma started to prepare Wednesday for the possibility of a Category 3 hurricane to make landfall on Florida's East Coast.

Sean McMullen, who has lived in Vilano Beach since 2006, said it's an emotional time as he monitors the storm.

"You know, we're sad," he said. "My kids grew up here. You know, you just move on."

Although his home along the coastal highway was damaged during Matthew in 2016 and Irma in 2017, he said his home was saved by 890 tons of stone rocks, which go down 22 feet deep, that he put in when he moved into his home in 2006.

"You realize that when you're by here, it's just the repeat thing of it," McMullen said.

McMullen said his roof and his deck were damaged during Hurricane Matthew, costing about $150,000. He said two years later, he's just now getting paid from the insurance company.

"My wife and I moved from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and, truthfully, were thinking of moving back because we can't really take this year after year," McMullen said. "Financially, it's killing us because our insurance triples."

Vilano Beach home boarded up ahead of Dorian.

On Wednesday in Vilano Beach, windows were already boarded up, one with a message reading, "Just Pray" and "Just Go Away."

McMullen also said at least 60 homes on Vilano Beach and just north of his were destroyed during Hurricane Matthew and some of those homeowners have still not completely rebuilt.

Meanwhile, in the Davis Shores neighborhood of St. Augustine, homeowners have raised their houses several feet to prevent flooding.

Davis Shores home built up after hurricanes Matthew and Irma.

City of St. Augustine meetings canceled due to uncertainty of Dorian

As the City of St. Augustine has been closely monitoring the development of Dorian, in conjunction with St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center and the state, two public meetings have been canceled:

Quality of Nightlife Public Workshop: 3 p.m. Wednesday at City Hall

Complete King Street Master Plan Project: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Governor's House Cultural Center and Museum

While many in the community have planned to attend these meetings, it is important that the city allow ample time and opportunity to prepare for potential impacts of the storm

