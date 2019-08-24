Tropical Storm Dorian forms, could become a hurricane

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The National Hurricane Center upgraded TD 5 to Tropical Storm Dorian with a track toward Puerto Rico by the middle of the week as a hurricane.

Meanwhile, closer to our coast. Invest 98L is very slowly becoming more organized. At least another 24 hours away from becoming a tropical depression or storm. This system is nearly a depression now, but will need more westerly winds on the southern side of the system before being declared.

Forecast models take this system into the Atlantic Ocean, with the European Forecast Model suggesting it will become a hurricane in about 3 days. It would be well east of Cape Cod, MA by that time. The GFS is somewhat weaker, slower and maintains a weak tropical storms about the same time period.

This is the Euro Forecast Model for this Tuesday.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.