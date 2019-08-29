VIDEO: Rebecca explains what the 2 main hurricane models mean for our area

The latest GFS track is pushing Hurricane Dorian further south when it makes landfall on Florida's east coast, which is good news for Northeast Florida.

The storm also now appears to slow down to make landfall Monday morning, instead of overnight Sunday.

An earlier GFS track had the storm making landfall closer to Titusville, which is part of the reason the entire state of Florida is in the cone of concern for Dorian. The Euro model shows the storm pushing even further south, and the split in the two models is affecting the forecast.

But the new GFS track shows Dorian coming ashore about 75 miles further south now, moving it closer to the Euro model.

But Rebecca says that wind and rain will still be a problem for Northeast Florida, no matter where Dorian makes landfall on the coast. It's just a matter of how much rain and how intense the winds will be.

We could still see tropical storm winds Monday and into Tuesday. They will be 66 mph wind gusts as opposed to 100 mph gusts, and we could also see significantly less rainfall.

Of course, the models are always shifting, so stay with The Weather Authority for latest and make sure you have your supplies ready.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.