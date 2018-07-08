Tropical Storm Chris strengthens off of Carolinas' coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Tropical Storm Chris is located 150 miles south of Cape Hatteras, NC and is stationary with sustained winds near 40 mph.

Less than 48 hours after the development of the second named storm, Beryl, of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season, another Tropical Depression Three was upgraded to Tropical Storm Chris early Sunday morning.

Chris is forecast to meander off the coast of the Carolinas for the next several days. An acceleration toward the northeast is expected to begin on Tuesday.

Hurricane Hunters found maximum sustained winds have increased to near 40 mph with higher gusts. Additional strengthening is forecast, and Chris is expected to become a hurricane by mid-week.

Swells generated by Chris are expected to increase and affect portions of the coasts of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states into early next week. These swells could cause life-threatening

surf and rip current conditions.

There are no local impacts expected from Chris.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.