Getting tested: Here are the spots in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – During a Tuesday afternoon news conference at the St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center, the county administrator spoke about where people can go to get tested for COVID-19.

One of the sites is the Department of Health located at the Health and Human Services building in St. Johns County. You’re required to have a physician’s order for testing.

Flagler Health+ is another spot. It’s an outdoor collection site that has been established for patients who have a physician order for COVID-19 testing and who have pre-registered for testing.

“Flagler Health+ currently has a limited quantity of test kits available and we must focus first on ensuring that our community’s most vulnerable people with symptoms and risk for complications get the testing and care they need,” said County Administrator Hunter Conrad.

Avenica Medical at 1633 Race Track Road is a test site for law enforcement officers, first responders and spouses. They do not have to be symptomatic, and the site does not take appointments but they prefer people call ahead to provide instructions. People arriving for testing should bring their employee ID.

“We’ve been in touch with a number of private entities who have offered us additional sites," Conrad added.

These sites are in addition to the locations in Duval County, including the federal site outside TIAA Bank Field, which is open to people of all ages.