Clay County to open community coronavirus testing sites

A day after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his plan to slowly and methodically reopen Florida’s economy, Clay County officials announced the county will be opening testing sites in the community.

Emergency Management Director John Ward said testing hadn’t been as readily available in Clay County because of concerns with personal protective equipment shortages and a lack of testing swabs.

But those issues have been resolved and increasing testing capacity is one of the elements to ensure a safe reopening so that coronavirus patients can be identified quickly.

“We need to get a pulse check of what’s out there,” Ward said.

Ward said the county will have five testing locations in various communities:

Keystone Heights

Little Rain Lake Park

6725 Little Rain Lake Road

Monday, May 4 and Tuesday, May 5

8 a.m. to noon

Middleburg

Omega Park

4317 County Road 218

Wednesday, May 6 and Thursday, May 7

8 a.m. to noon

Green Cove Springs

County administration building staff parking lot

477 Houston St.

Friday, May 8 and Monday, May 11

8 a.m. to noon

Oakleaf

Oakleaf Community Park

3979 Plantation Oaks Blvd.

Tuesday, May 12 and Wednesday, May 13

8 a.m. to noon

Orange Park

Walter Odum Park

450 Parkwood Dr.

Thursday, May 14 and Friday, May 15

8 a.m. to noon

Ward said the sites will be open to Clay County residents only who are showing signs and symptoms of coronavirus. The testing is by appointment only and anyone who arrives without an appointment will be turned away.

To make an appointment, call 877-252-9362.

The appointments are dependent on the weather and should last only 10 minutes. There is no cost for the tests at these sites.

Residents are asked to bring identification and their own pen to the appointment and to remain in their vehicles.

To check the current list of coronavirus symptoms, go to cdc.gov.

Ward acknowledged that it’s likely COVID-19 case numbers will increase in the county as testing capacity improves.

“The cases are already in the community,” he said, “many of them are asymptomatic.”

Heather Huffman with the Clay County division of the Florida Department of Health said the county currently has 273 cases with 15 deaths.

“We’ve been unfortunate in our community that it has hit our most vulnerable," Huffman said. "That’s why our mortality rate is where it’s at.”

Huffman said in addition to concerns over PPE and swabs, the county was dealing with lab capacity issues and test results were not getting out in a timely manner because of a backlog.

She said the goal is to improve the turnaround to be only 24-48 hours, and they hope to test 150-200 people a day.