Miles of Diapers drive collects diapers, wipes and formula for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baby Luv at Community Health Outreach, which serves up to 600 families each month who need diapers and baby supplies, is holding a Miles of Diapers collection drive.
Each baby with diaper needs will receive 50 diapers per month thanks to Miles of Diapers donations. That could mean as many as 20,000 diapers distributed per month.
Infant formula is also an ongoing need. Please help by donating diapers, wipes, and formula.
From Sept. 21 through Oct. 30, there will be collection boxes at WJXT, Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet stores and Community Health Outreach of Jacksonville. (See all addresses below.)
Community Health Outreach also has an Amazon Wish List if you prefer to shop online.
Drop off locations
- WJXT studios, 4 Broadcast Place
- Community Health Outreach, 5126 Timuquana Road
- Fields Auto Group dealerships: Fields Cadillac, 7999 Blanding Blvd. | Lexus of Orange Park, 7040 Blanding Blvd. | Mercedes Benz Orange Park, 7018 Blanding Blvd. | Porsche Jacksonville, 10100 Atlantic Blvd. | Lexus of Jacksonville, 10259 Atlantic Blvd. | Mercedes Benz Jacksonville, 10231 Atlantic Blvd. | Land Rover Jaguar | 11217 Atlantic Blvd. | Cadillac St. Augustine, 375 Outlet Mall Blvd.
- Tire Outlets: 9213 Merrill Road | 1250 3rd Street North | 10220 New Berlin Road | 4854 San Juan Ave. | 10995 N Main Street | 250 San Marco Ave. | 11460 Beach Blvd. | 463371 State Rd 200 in Yulee