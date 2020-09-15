Miles of Diapers drive collects diapers, wipes and formula for families in need

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baby Luv at Community Health Outreach, which serves up to 600 families each month who need diapers and baby supplies, is holding a Miles of Diapers collection drive.

Each baby with diaper needs will receive 50 diapers per month thanks to Miles of Diapers donations. That could mean as many as 20,000 diapers distributed per month.

Infant formula is also an ongoing need. Please help by donating diapers, wipes, and formula.

From Sept. 21 through Oct. 30, there will be collection boxes at WJXT, Channel 4, Fields Auto Group Dealerships, Tire Outlet stores and Community Health Outreach of Jacksonville. (See all addresses below.)

Community Health Outreach also has an Amazon Wish List if you prefer to shop online.

Drop off locations