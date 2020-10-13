Flagler high school students donate life-saving equipment to paramedics

Students from Flagler Palm Coast High School’s “Guard Dogs,” a community problem-solvers group, donated 200 tourniquets to the county’s Fire Rescue department.

“These students, in the aftermath of many school incidents, took the initiative to help,” said Flagler County Interim Fire Rescue Chief Joe King. “They found funding to purchase this equipment and discovered a way to put it to good use.”

The student group partnered with the Generation Impact Group through the United Way and has received funding through the Social Innovation Fund Grant.

The tourniquets will help stock Fire Rescue units if there is ever an active assailant event.

“We hope we will never be faced with using the equipment for this purpose,” King said. “But we are more prepared now because of the students' efforts to be proactive.”