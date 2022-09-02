Need a job? Naval Station Mayport hosting career fair for service members, veterans

UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center – Naval Station Mayport is hosting a tri-base job fair from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7 at the University of North Florida.

Active duty, veterans and their families have a chance to meet with 90 national and local employers looking to hire.

Don’t forget to bring copies of your resume to UNF’s Adam W. Herbert University Center.

For more information and a list of employers, contact: NS Mayport, FL Fleet and Family Support Center at 904-270-6600 ext. 1700.

Eligible Job Seekers: