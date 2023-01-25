Volunteers with Changing Homelessness, other local groups count homeless people in Jacksonville

Volunteers with Changing Homelessness and other groups are wrapping up their annual point in time homeless count.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Volunteers with Changing Homelessness and other groups spent time in downtown Jacksonville Wednesday morning counting the number of people without homes.

The goal is to better gauge where the needs are and how to help.

When volunteers spotted someone, they went up to them, talked to them, listened to their story, and handed them care packages.

From there, volunteers made a note to add to the count.

Counting those without homes and having this information allows the organization to understand how to direct resources in the most helpful way, and how to make a case for more resources if the need is there.

A volunteer said doing this is eye-opening every time.

“I don’t always get to talk with people who are not like me,” volunteer Laura Lane said. “When I’m driving down Union Street and I see people in tents, or in sleeping bags. And I don’t stop, of course, but now I get to walk and spy folks. We did talk to people today and they’re good conversations. And it is eye-opening and heart-opening as well.”

Volunteers will also be conducting counts in Clay and Nassau counties, plus other areas of Jacksonville and the Beaches.

It’ll be some time before the final numbers are known.