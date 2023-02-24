82º

Get down and dirty with Monster Jam at TIAA Bank Field this weekend

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Brie Isom, Reporter

Son-uva Digger (Monster Jam, ERIC STERN)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s time to get loud! Monster Jam is returning to Jacksonville this weekend.

Loud engines, dirt flying and backflips are in store at Monster Jam on Saturday, Feb 25 at TIAA Bank Field.

Witness massive stunts, big air, backflips and fierce head-to-head battles during the event. Big names and favorites will be back including legendary Grave Digger, mighty Megalodon and more!

The event begins at 7 p.m. with tickets starting at $20.

Click here to buy tickets and for more information.

