3 awarded Medals of Valor for actions after fellow JSO officer shot in March

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Three officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will receive Medals of Valor during a Thursday ceremony, honoring their actions after a fellow officer was shot in March.

Officer Malik Daricaud was critically injured in the line of duty while assisting a follow-up investigation for a traffic incident.

Body camera video from that morning shows the man the officer was trying to talk to opening fire when his mother opened the door.

The shooter took his own life.

Thanks to the actions of his three fellow officers, Daricaud was pulled to safety.

Despite his severe injuries, he has made major strides in his recovery in the months since.

The award ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Thursday and will be streamed on News4JAX.com and News4JAX+.

