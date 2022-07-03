🔒 Find your funny bone with Jeff Foxworthy at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win four passess to Wild Adventures Theme Park and the Jeff Foxworthy concert on Saturday, July 16.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We couldn’t think of any original redneck jokes but if you need a good laugh you might be a person who needs to see Jeff Foxworthy at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, July 16.

Foxworthy is the largest-selling comedy recording artist, a multiple Grammy Award nominee and bestselling author of more than 26 books!

We are giving a News4JAX Insider the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the park and four passes to see Foxworthy’s concert.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 4, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022.