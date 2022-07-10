🔒 Turn back the clock with Tag Team, C+C Music Factory and Digital Underground at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win four passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park and four passes to the Tag Team, C+C Music Factory and Digital Underground concert on July 23, 2022.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Take a trip back in time with some of the biggest names in Rap music from the 80s and 90s at Wild Adventures Theme Park on Saturday, July 23.

Tag Team introduced their debut single “Whoomp! There It Is” just prior to the summer of 1993. Not too long afterward, DC Glenn (DC the Brain Supreme) and Steve Gibson (Steve Rolln) were #1 on the Billboard R&B chart and at the top of the Billboard sales chart. They sat atop every global chart for the next two years. They became a familiar force in the music business spanning every continent bringing a worldwide appreciation of music from the south.

EVERYBODY DANCE NOW! With over 8 million units sold, it was and still is today, the song heard around the world! As the frontman and co-founder of the international multi-platinum selling group C + C Music Factory, Freedom Williams has traveled and performed around the world extensively and has yet to meet a crowd that he couldn’t captivate. His performing abilities are just one of the things that keep the crowds mesmerized.

Ad

Digital Underground is a Grammy-nominated multi-Platinum American hip-hop group. This legendary act is best known for its hits: “The Humpty Dance,” “Same Song,” “Freaks Of The Industry,” “Kiss U back,” “Doowutchyalike,” and “I Get Around” with 2 Pac. The group is noted for introducing Tupac Shakur to the music/entertainment industry in 1991. Digital Underground is widely recognized for its unique contributions to hip-hop music, as well as possessing one of the best live performances the genre has to offer.

We are giving a News4JAX Insider the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the park and four passes to see the chart-topping trio in concert.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 11, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022.