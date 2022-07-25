🔒 See American rock legend trio at Wild Adventures

A News4JAX Insider can win four free passes to Wild Adventures Theme Park and four free passes to see Grand Funk Railroad, The Guess Who and Foghat in concert on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Get ready to rock out with some of the artists who helped form our love for rock and roll and gained an international fanbase.

Grand Funk Railroad - Over their career, Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, 8 Top 40 hits and two Number One singles, with “We’re An American Band” and “Locomotion”, both selling more than one million each. The group has now accumulated 13 gold and 10 platinum records with record sales exceeding 25 million copies sold worldwide. The most recent gold CD award was presented to the band for their greatest hits package Grand Funk Railroad the Collectors Series.

The Guess Who - The Guess Who has connected with fans throughout a five-decade career with fourteen Top 40 hits, including “No Sugar Tonight” and “These Eyes.” The Canadian Music Hall of Fame members are most widely known for their No. 1 rock anthem, “American Woman.”

Foghat - Foghat formed in 1971 and has resonated with generations throughout the years. Foghat has earned eight Gold records, one Platinum record, and one Double-Platinum record and they continue to release new music every few years. Foghat is most widely known for its mega-hit, “Slow Ride.”

We are giving a News4JAX Insider the chance to win a 4-pack of tickets to the park and four passes to see the bands in concert.

Only News4JAX Insiders can take home four tickets to Wild Adventures, so sign up and sign in for a chance to win!

The contest runs from 8:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, until 8 a.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022.