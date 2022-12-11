🔒How ‘bout seeing them Cowboys (and Jaguars)?

A News4JAX Insider can win a pair of tickets to see the Jaguars play the Dallas Cowboys at TIAA Bank Field on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Help keep the Jaguars’ momentum going by cheering on the team from their sideline when the Dallas Cowboys come to town on Sunday, Dec. 18.

The Jags got a big win against the Tennessee Titans to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. The Cowboys are one of the hottest teams in the NFL and bring big-name stars like quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekial Elliott and linebacker Micah Parsons.

Only News4JAX Insiders have a chance to win a pair of tickets to see the monster match-up. The sweepstakes runs from Sunday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. until Friday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m. We will announce the winner that hour on The Morning Show. Just enter the sweepstakes below: