🔒 Insiders Only: Laugh with Larry the Cable Guy

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series continues Saturday, June 17 with Larry the Cable Guy live on stage! Don’t miss multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country.
A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Larry perform while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.
The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 9.
Here’s the rest of the Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup for 2023:
- July 1 - Newsboys
- July 15 - Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri
- July 22 - FOR KING + COUNTRY
- August 5 - Skillet