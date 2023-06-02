🔒 Insiders Only: Laugh with Larry the Cable Guy

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to Wild Adventures theme park and the Larry the Cable Guy concert on Saturday, June 17.

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series continues Saturday, June 17 with Larry the Cable Guy live on stage! Don’t miss multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy nominee, Billboard award winner and one of the top comedians in the country.

A News4JAX Insider can win a 4-pack of tickets to see Larry perform while also enjoying all the other family-friendly features like a full day of rides, slides and more at Wild Adventures and Splash Island, then head over to the Wild Adventures LIVE! Amphitheater.

The winner will be announced in the 8 o’clock hour of The Morning Show on Friday, June 9.

Here’s the rest of the Wild Adventures LIVE! lineup for 2023:

July 1 - Newsboys

July 15 - Barenaked Ladies, Five for Fighting and Del Amitri

July 22 - FOR KING + COUNTRY

August 5 - Skillet

Enter the Sweepstakes here!