Could Raines High become new 6th-12th grade school?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - The Duval County School Board was presented at its workshop Tuesday morning with 20 scenarios involving nearly 100 schools as part of its master schools plan.

Raines High School being replaced with a new school, which would be a sixth through 12th grade school, is just one possible scenario. As part of that scenario, students from Northwestern Middle School would also attend Raines and the Northwestern Middle building would become an elementary school, consolidating Carver, Woodson and Payne elementary schools.

Each scenario involves anywhere between two and six schools and involves replacements, consolidations or both.

Just because a school is not involved in one of those 20 scenarios doesn't mean it won't be affected, as all schools will see safety and security upgrades, as well as removal of portable classrooms. Some individual schools could also be replaced, with no consolidating.

These scenarios come after results from an online survey people took in recent weeks following several community meetings for each district.

According to Duval County Public Schools, about 2,700 people opened the online survey and there were more than 1,600 comments.

One of the next steps for the school district is figuring out where the funding will come from for the nearly $2 billion project. Looking into millage rate and sales tax increases will likely be topics of conversation at some point for the school board.

For the areas with Raines and Ribualt high schools, where there was a lot of negative feedback, the school district is planning on having more community meetings next month, but said they will be different from recent ones.

News4Jax is continuing to go through information presented to the school board Tuesday morning and this story will be updated with new information throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.