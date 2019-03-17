Duval County wants your input on $2 billion school facilities plan

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Your voice can make a difference in the plan for new and improved schools in Duval County.

Over the past few months, Duval County Public Schools has shared information about the challenging state of school buildings. These include various structural, mechanical, electrical and interior concerns that impact the learning environment for our staff and students.

While all schools are safe and operational, Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene has made it clear that we cannot ignore the impact the condition of our schools has on the success of our students and staff.

“When facilities are not in good working order, our administrators spend a number of hours focusing on the facilities instead of being instructional leaders and focused on the students,” said Greene. “They need to focus on teaching and learning, and by having facilities that are modern and in the 21st century, they can do just that."

With the academic success of our students in mind, the district is moving forward with the next step in this process. In the next few weeks, we will share and discuss a series of draft recommendations that were developed by the district's consultants.

The draft recommendations involve almost every one of our schools and will be presented in a series of community meetings in each of the seven school board member’s subdistrict. The meetings will provide not only an opportunity to discuss the draft plan but also answer questions and listen to feedback from our school community.

District-level highlights from the draft scenarios include:

Construction of 30 new schools as either replacements on-site or on new sites.

Seventeen consolidations, impacting 42 schools, with children from those schools attending new or renovated school buildings. (Any buildings no longer in use as a result of the consolidations would be demolished and the land sold.)

Security upgrades at all schools and removal of the majority of portable classrooms from schools across the district.

Cutting more than 5,000 student seats from the district’s inventory and improving the district’s facility utilization rate.

The projected cost of the plan is $1.95 billion, including $1.03 billion in new construction expenditures and $922 million of expenditures in improvements, renovations and additions. The plan removes more than $1 billion in current backlogged repairs.

The community’s input on this draft plan is important as we seek to construct a shared vision of excellence for public education in Duval County.

After each meeting, a YouTube presentation of the proposal for that area will be posted, and a link to a survey will enable all constituents to provide input of the proposed plan.

Once the district has received and incorporated input from the community, it will work to develop a final plan that will be presented to the Duval County School Board for their review and vote. Whatever the final plan looks like, the goal is to provide every student with an exceptional learning environment.

Below is a list of times and locations of the community meetings on school facilities:

Community Presentations

March 18 District 1 Terry Parker High School March 18 District 2 Alimacani Elementary School March 21 District 3 Englewood High School March 21 District 6 Ed White High School March 25 District 5 Raines High School March 26 District 4 Ribault High School March 28 District 7 Mandarin High School

All community meetings start at 6 p.m. Click here to see a preview of the presentation.

