DCPS: Metal detectors at Jacksonville high schools wouldn't be used daily

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County district officials are proposing adding two portable, walk-through metal detectors at each high school, but they say the devices wouldn't be used every day.

The Duval County School Police Department presented a proposal Tuesday suggesting the walk-through detectors would only be used in the event of a threat against the school that can't be resolved before students and staff arrive on campus.

DCPS had already said high schools would be getting metal detectors before next school year.

The school police proposal also suggests purchasing 10 queuing stanchions for each of the 21 high schools, along with screening equipment, including tables, metal detector covers and items baskets.

READ: Proposal from Duval County School Police on metal detectors

It's unclear when the detectors would be bought and installed, but installation and training on using them will be done on a school-by-school basis.

Administrators will be trained on the detectors and will be responsible for using them. School police will not handle the walk-through detectors, officials said.

All high schools will eventually have both walk-through metal detectors and hand-held metal detectors. The high schools currently have metal detector wands, but many are old or don't work anymore, so they will be replaced.

The funding for the hand-held detectors was already in the district budget.

The deadline to apply for grant money to pay for the metal detectors is Dec. 1, so the school police director is hopeful the School Board will approve the proposal as soon as possible to meet the deadline.

Officials previously said more random checks with the hand-held detectors will be conducted, including when students get out of cars and off the bus before school.

Adding additional safety equipment to schools has been a hot-button topic in Northeast Florida. Mandarin High School was evacuated twice in one week -- once because of a bomb threat and then again the next day because of a shooting threat.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.