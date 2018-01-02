Education

Catholic, some private, Alachua County schools to close Wednesday

Winter weather advisory includes possibility fo hazardous road conditions

By Steve Patrick - News4Jax digital managing editor
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - While Duval County Public Schools remain closed for winter break, several private schools and Alachua County Public Schools, which were expected to reopen Wednesday, announced they will remain closed because of the weather. The closures include:

  • All Catholic schools in the St. Augustine Diocese
  • The Bolles School (all campuses)
  • San Jose Episcopal Day School
  • The Broach Schools of Jacksonville
  • Riverside Presbyterian Day School
  • Beaches Episcopal School
  • Alachua County Public Schools
  • Eagle's View Academy

  • Dunns Creek Baptist Daycare in Oceanway

  • Heart to Heart Christian Academy

  • Parson's Christian Academy

  • Southside Methodist Preschool

  • Just 4 Kids Learning Center

  • All Florida State College at Jacksonville campuses

  • New Beginnings Christian Academy 

  • St. Marks Episcopal Day School

  • Jacksonville Country Day

  • Kidsville Daycare Centers

  • Edward Waters College will have limited operations (residence halls remain open)

  • DCPS administrative offices (only essential personnel need to report to work)

  • Seacoast Christian Academy Preschool and Elementary School

  • Cedar Hills Baptist Christian School 

  • Growing Room Child Development Centers at Bartram Park and San Pablo

  • UNF offices will be closed

  • FAMU will close Tallahassee, Jacksonville and Crestview sites (residence and dining halls to remain open)

  • St. Johns Country Day School


All the above schools are expected to reopen Thursday other than Alachua, which will reopen Friday. 

