Mason-Dixon Poll gives Trump edge in North Florida, Biden narrow lead in state

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Mason-Dixon Poll released Thursday of registered voters in Florida shows Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden with a slight lead over Republican President Donald Trump in Florida.

According to the poll, Biden has the support of 50% of likely general election voters, while 46% of respondents support President Trump. The remaining 4% were undecided. (Full results at end of article)

Regionally, Trump has a strong lead in North Florida -- 57% percent -- compared to Biden who had the support of 40% of likely voters. According to Mason-Dixon, President Trump also leads in Central Florida with 54% versus Biden’s 42%, and in Southwest Florida, the president was backed by 56% of those polled versus Biden’s 41%.

Results of the poll show that Biden leads in the crucial swing area of Tampa Bay, where he has 52% support of likely voters versus President Trump’s 42%. The poll gives Biden a large advantage in Southeast Florida -- 65% -- versus the president who has 31%.

The results also show an age divide. Among 18-34 year old people, the poll shows Biden has 66% support versus President Trump’s 29% support. Among people age 35-49, Biden has the support of 53% versus the president’s 44%.

Voters over age 50 strongly support President Trump. Among those polled, 51% of people age 50-64 and up support the president while 46% support Biden. The poll shows of people age 65 and up, 52% back the president while 43% support Biden.

According to Mason-Dixon, a total of 625 registered Florida voters were randomly interviewed by telephone.