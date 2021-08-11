Who has been your favorite celebrity guest host of ‘Jeopardy!’ so far?

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek, (L) poses contestant Ken Jennings after his earnings from his record breaking streak on the gameshow surpassed 1 million dollars July 14, 2004 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jeopardy Productions via Getty Images)

With rumors swirling on the internet that “Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards is going to replace the late and great Alex Trebek as host of the show, we wanted to know: Who was your favorite guest host over the past few months?

The Richards situation doesn’t seem like a done deal, and he’s currently defending himself over allegations that he “mistreated colleagues,” so maybe the job will end up going to someone else who has hosted the show lately.

We’ve seen the likes of Katie Couric, Anderson Cooper, Robin Roberts and fan favorite LeVar Burton step into Trebek’s shoes, with each one bringing his or her own personality and flair to the job.

Viewers also loved when NFL star Aaron Rodgers took over hosting duties. He was surprisingly really great at the gig.

So, if you’ve been watching “Jeopardy!” recently, let us know: Do you have a favorite guest host? Vote in our poll below.