Freeform announces 25 Days of Christmas schedule, and there are so many movies to watch

Taylor Momsen listening to Jim Carrey in a scene from the film 'How The Grinch Stole Christmas', 2000. (Photo by Universal/Getty Images)

Besides giving and receiving presents, the next best thing about the holidays is all the Christmas movies -- and Freeform has so many for you watch this month.

Just like the network does with its “31 Nights of Halloween,” Freeform has “25 Days of Christmas” jam-packed with pretty much every Christmas movie you can imagine.

The most popular movie (and the one we’re most excited about) is of course “Home Alone” and “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.” Both movies, starring a young Macaulay Culkin and the iconic Catherine O’Hara, will air on Freeform several times throughout December.

You can also watch the “Santa Claus” movies, starring Tim Allen; both Grinch movies (even though we all know the Jim Carrey version is far superior to the animated), “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and, of course, those adorable claymation Christmas movies.

Who else always cries when they finally let Rudolph lead Santa’s sleigh?

There is one random night when Freeform is playing all the “Toy Story” movies, which have nothing to do with Christmas whatsoever, but hey, at least they’re great.

To see the full schedule of movies, click or tap here.