AARP to honor Lily Tomlin with Movies for Grownups Award

FILE - Lily Tomlin appears at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 17, 2017. Tomlin is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazines Movies for Grownups Awards Career Achievement Award. The 20th anniversary virtual event, hosted by Alan Cumming, will be telecast on Great Performances on PBS on March 18 . (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES – Lily Tomlin is this year's recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor.

The 82-year-old actor, comedian and star of “Grace and Frankie” and “9 to 5” will receive the honor at the AARP's annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony, the group announced Wednesday. The 20th anniversary virtual event, hosted by Alan Cumming, will be telecast on “Great Performances” on PBS on March 18 .

“We are thrilled to honor Lily Tomlin, a trailblazer whose six-decade career as an actress, comedian, writer and advocate continues to break through boundaries today,” AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins said in a statement. “In her current role on ‘Grace and Frankie,’ in which she portrays issues of aging with respect, originality and hilarity, she continues to dismantle outdated stereotypes.”

Tomlin responded with the catchphrase of her child sketch character from TV's “Laugh-In,” Edith Ann.

“There are so few grownups in the world. I am happy to be one. I feel I am not only a grownup, but I am mature for my age and that’s the truthhhhh!” Tomlin said in statement.

The AARP's Movies for Grownups program champions movies that resonate with viewers 50 and over, and fights ageism in the entertainment industry.

Tomlin, whose credits also include “Nashville,” “Short Cuts” and “The West Wing," is the winner of six Emmys, two Tonys, a Grammy, and a lifetime achievement award from the Screen Actors Guild.

Previous recipients of the award include Michael Douglas, Shirley MacLaine, Morgan Freeman, George Clooney, Annette Bening, Helen Mirren and Susan Sarandon.